BAFTA Television Awards announce nominations for Best Original Music 2021

The nominees for this year’s BAFTA TV and Television Craft awards have been announced, with four composers nominated in the Best Original Music category, thanks to their highly dramatic writing for screen.

The Crown is one of the top nominees, with ten nominations in total including Best Original Score. Martin Phipps has written the score for seasons 3 and 4 of the programme, following Rupert Gregson-Williams who scored the first two.

Phipps was joined on the nomination list by Chilean-born Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, who scored the HBO folk-horror miniseries The Third Day, starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris. He turned to Britten‘s Peter Grimes for inspiration to his eery score. ‘It just felt somehow similar to this, so I quoted two or three notes when the show begins on the orchestral strings,’ he told NME.

An equally ominous score to have received a nomination was Harry Escott’s score for the BBC political drama Roadkill. The six-part Channel 4 drama Baghdad Central is the final TV score to be nominated in this category, with music composed by H Scott Salinas, who also composed the music for the 2018 film A Private War.

Since 1998, the Television Awards have been split into two ceremonies: one for the main acting awards (known as the Television Awards) and the other for the technical areas of production, such as production design, costumes and music (Television Craft Awards).

The BAFTA Television Awards take place after the BAFTA Film Awards, which earlier this year awarded the BAFTA for Best Original Score to Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for their score to the Pixar animated film Soul. The trio went on to also win the Golden Globe and Academy Award in this category.

Last year’s award for Best Original Music in a TV programme was Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir for her score to Chernobyl. Guðnadóttir had a highly successful awards season, having just become the first female composer in history to win all three major film awards: the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Academy Award. In the BAFTA Television Craft Awards, her score to the HBO/Sky Atlantic drama Chernobyl was up against score to Giri/Haji, War in the Blood and Killing Eve.

When are this year’s BAFTA TV Awards?

This year’s BAFTA Television Awards take place on Sunday 6 June, with the Television Craft Awards on Monday 24 May. The winner of Best Original Music will be announced at the Television Craft Awards on 24 May.

Who is nominated for this year’s BAFTA Television Craft Award for Best Original Music?

Cristobal Tapia de Veer: The Third Day (Episode 3) (HBO/Sky Atlantic)

H Scott Salinas: Baghdad Central (Channel 4)

Harry Escott: Roadkill (BBC One)

Martin Phipps: The Crown (Netflix)