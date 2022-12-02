London-based film composer Jan Willem de With has released a new music video, with proceeds from donations going to the UK musicians' charity Help Musicians – and, in particular, its Music Minds Matter mental health service.

Featuring the composer on piano and classical crossover duo The Ayoub Sisters on violin and cello, the release – titled Shelter – ties in with Help Musicians’ Big Give Christmas Challenge, a national online giving campaign that sees every donation match-funded.

From 29 November to 6 December 2022, Help Musicians is aiming to raise a total of £11,000 to provide vital funds for Music Minds Matters to provide support for 24 hours, 7 days a week to those in the music industry who need it.

Jan Willem de With is an award-winning film composer, producer, and musician whose film collaborations have been screened at festivals in Cannes, London, New York and elsewhere. Shelter follows his previous charity video project, Bleeding Heart, in which he raised money for refugee children and their music education during the 2016 refugee crisis.

‘A recent survey by Help Musicians found that 67% of musicians feel that their mental health is worse thanbefore the pandemic, with more considering leaving the music industry for good,' the composer explains. 'This film aims to bring attention to the important work Help Musicians does, by reflecting the idea of musicians coming together in a sheltered place. Because without musicians, there is no magic.’

You can make a donation to Help Musicians at www.helpmusicians.org.uk/get-involved/donate/make-a-donation