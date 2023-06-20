The Hallé has announced that Kahchun Wong (pictured) will become principal conductor and artistic advisor of the orchestra from September 2024, with an initial contract of five years. Wong takes over from Sir Mark Elder, who will become conductor emeritus after 24 years as music director with the Hallé.

Advertisement

Born in 1986 in Singapore, Wong started his musical life playing the cornet in his primary school brass band and then composed for wind orchestras during his national service in the military band. He studied opera and orchestral conducting in Berlin, before becoming the first Asian to win the Gustav Mahler Conducting Competition.

Since then he has conducted ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, Bamberg Symphony, Czech Philharmonic, Detroit Symphony, and Konzerthausorchester Berlin among others. He begins his tenure as Chief Conductor of the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra from 2023-24, and, in the same season, will also assume the role of Principal Guest Conductor at Dresdner Philharmonie.

On his new appointment, Wong said: 'I am deeply honoured to be the new principal conductor and artistic advisor of the Hallé. It is an orchestra I have always admired for its beautiful sound and tradition. It is a privilege to become a part of Manchester’s vibrant cultural scene and to continue the high standards of music making associated with Sir Mark Elder and our distinguished predecessors. I am looking forward to working with the visionary team at the Hallé in charting our artistic future together.'

More like this

Sir Mark Elder said: 'Working with these extraordinary musicians and performing for our wonderful audience has been the centre of my life for nearly 25 years. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to develop these two relationships as conductor emeritus and I much look forward to many exciting concerts in the years to come. I wish Kahchun every success and I know the people of Manchester will welcome him warmly.'

The public's first chance to see is at The Bridgewater Hall on Saturday 24 June at 7pm. He appears as part of Manchester Classical, a Hallé-led festival of music for new audiences featuring all the city’s professional orchestras, in a series of hour-long concerts throughout the day and into the night on 24 and 25 June.

Advertisement

Wong will also lead the Hallé on a tour of Spain in January 2024, and conduct Fauré’s Requiem with the Hallé at 6pm on Thursday 2 May 2024 in The Bridgewater Hall, just days before Sir Mark Elder’s final run of concerts as music director.