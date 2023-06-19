BBC Cardiff Singer of the World has crowned Adolfo Corrado as its 2023 winner.

The 29-year-old bass from Italy won the biennial competition, which this year celebrates its 40th birthday and has previously helped launch the careers of opera stars including Jamie Barton, Bryn Terfel, Karita Mattila and Dmitri Hvorostovsky.

During a week of captivating performances at St David’s Hall and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, Corrado competed against 16 singers from 13 countries to win the top £20,000 prize and Cardiff Trophy, in addition to numerous performance opportunities with leading orchestras and opera companies worldwide.

Also competing at Sunday's final were Scottish mezzo Beth Taylor, South African soprano Nombulelo Yende, Welsh soprano Jessica Robinson, and South African mezzo Siphokazi Molteno.

Born in Apulia, Corrado first trained as an actor in Rome and later studied at the conservatory Tito Schipa in Lecce with Gianluca Belfiori. He is currently studying on the Young Artist Project at the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. Previous competition wins include the International Competition Toti Dal Monte in 2021 and the 2022 As.Li.Co. competition.

He has recently appeared at Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Arena di Verona, Teatro la Fenice and the Salzburg Festival under conductors such as Zubin Mehta, Gianandrea Noseda and Daniele Gatti. Future plans include projects at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Teatro San Carlo in Naples, Teatro Comunale in Bologna and Festival Donizetti in Bergamo.

Commenting on his victory, Corrado said: 'I’m full of joy and emotion. It was fantastic because on my journey the audience were incredibly powerful and I think they helped my performance. It’s a dream come true.'

31-year-old soprano Julieth Lozano Rolong from Colombia was crowned winner of the Dame Kiri Te Kanawa Audience Prize, while this year’s Song Prize, announced on Thursday, went to South Korean tenor Sungho Kim, aged 32.

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World artistic director David Jackson said: 'After 40 years, the competition continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling, world-class performances. I am so pleased that those who tuned in through our live broadcasts, digital platforms, and social media channels also had the opportunity to experience the blend of talent, magic, masterpieces, and breath-taking performances we’ve enjoyed this evening in Cardiff.'

This year's judging panel was chaired by Aidan Lang, general director of the Welsh National Opera, and John Gilhooly, director of Wigmore Hall. They were joined by pianist Anna Tilbrook; mezzo-soprano Bernarda Fink; composer Errollyn Wallen; soprano Rosemary Joshua; soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa; and Sir Brian McMaster, former managing director of the Welsh National Opera and director of the Edinburgh International Festival.

For full details visit BBC Cardiff Singer of the World.

Photo: Kirsten McTernan