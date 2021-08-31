Last Night of the Proms programme announced, with additional screening of the concert in Coventry
Although Proms in the Park isn't taking place this year, there will be filmed inserts of national songs from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland included in the programme for this year's Last Night
Published:
The programme for this year’s Last Night of the Proms has been announced, with national songs from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland included in the line-up.
Although the usual Proms in the Park celebrations won’t be going ahead this year in the other countries of the United Kingdom, the Last Night will pay tribute to these nations with performances of ‘Island Spinning Song’, ‘O Gymru! (O Wales)’ and ‘Carrickfergus’.
The Last Night of the Proms will take place as usual in London’s Royal Albert Hall, but there will be an additional screening of the concert in the Assembly Festival Gardens in Coventry.
Find out more about this year's Last Night of the Proms, who is performing and how you can watch it from home.
Find out how to get tickets for this year's Last Night of the Proms here.
The programme for this year’s Last Night of the Proms is listed below:
Gity Razaz Mother (BBC commission: world premiere)
Malcolm Arnold Variations for Orchestra on a Theme of Ruth Gipps
Samuel Barber, arr. Jonathan Manners Adagio for strings
Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin – Rigaudon
Franck Angelis Fantasie on a Theme of Piazzolla – Chiquilín de Bachín
Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder – Im Treibhaus
Richard Wagner The Mastersingers of Nuremberg – Prize Song
Florence Price Symphony No. 1 – ‘Juba Dance’ (3rd movt)
Astor Piazzolla, arr. John Lenehan Libertango
Aníbal Troilo, arr. George Morton ‘Sur’
arr. Percy Grainger Brigg Fair
Peter Allen, arr. Iain Farrington ‘I Still Call Australia Home’
arr. Henry Wood, orch. Mark Millidge Fantasia on British Sea-Songs
Thomas Arne Rule, Britannia!
Edward Elgar, arr. Anne Dudley Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)
Hubert Parry, arr. Edward Elgar Jerusalem
arr. Benjamin Britten The National Anthem
Trad., arr. Paul Campbell Auld Lang Syne