Last Night of the Proms programme announced, with additional screening of the concert in Coventry

The programme for this year’s Last Night of the Proms has been announced, with national songs from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland included in the line-up.

Although the usual Proms in the Park celebrations won’t be going ahead this year in the other countries of the United Kingdom, the Last Night will pay tribute to these nations with performances of ‘Island Spinning Song’, ‘O Gymru! (O Wales)’ and ‘Carrickfergus’.

The Last Night of the Proms will take place as usual in London’s Royal Albert Hall, but there will be an additional screening of the concert in the Assembly Festival Gardens in Coventry.

Find out more about this year’s Last Night of the Proms, who is performing and how you can watch it from home.

Find out how to get tickets for this year’s Last Night of the Proms here.

The programme for this year’s Last Night of the Proms is listed below:

Gity Razaz Mother (BBC commission: world premiere)

Malcolm Arnold Variations for Orchestra on a Theme of Ruth Gipps

Samuel Barber, arr. Jonathan Manners Adagio for strings

Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin – Rigaudon

Franck Angelis Fantasie on a Theme of Piazzolla – Chiquilín de Bachín

Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder – Im Treibhaus

Richard Wagner The Mastersingers of Nuremberg – Prize Song

Florence Price Symphony No. 1 – ‘Juba Dance’ (3rd movt)

Astor Piazzolla, arr. John Lenehan Libertango

Aníbal Troilo, arr. George Morton ‘Sur’

arr. Percy Grainger Brigg Fair

Peter Allen, arr. Iain Farrington ‘I Still Call Australia Home’

arr. Henry Wood, orch. Mark Millidge Fantasia on British Sea-Songs

Thomas Arne Rule, Britannia!

Edward Elgar, arr. Anne Dudley Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)

Hubert Parry, arr. Edward Elgar Jerusalem

arr. Benjamin Britten The National Anthem

Trad., arr. Paul Campbell Auld Lang Syne