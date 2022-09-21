London Phil seeks conductors from under-represented backgrounds

The London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) has opened applications for its new Conducting Fellowship, which aims to promote diversity in the classical music industry.

Specifically, the scheme will develop two outstanding early-career conductors from backgrounds that are currently under-represented in the profession.

Applicants for the scheme will be required to self-identify their eligibility. This may include gender identity, race, socio-economic background, neurodiversity, disability and special educational needs.

'This is a groundbreaking programme offering immediate training and conducting opportunities to emerging artists who might have been excluded from regular orchestral practices,' explains Elena Dubinets, the LPO's artistic director.

'I am thrilled that we at the LPO are taking the work of improving diversity and inclusion in our profession seriously,' says Edward Gardner, the orchestra's principal conductor. 'It is vital as, fundamentally, music is for everyone.

'I am honoured to be involved in guiding the two successful candidates as I am passionate about developing the next generation of talented conductors. I can’t wait to work with the two Fellows over the 23/24 season and make music together.'

The two successful applicants will be Fellows for the 2023/24 season and will receive professional guidance from Gardner. They will also work intensively with the LPO over a period of six to eight weeks.

The LPO Conducting Fellowship will include:

Opportunities to conduct the orchestra in various settings including LPO residencies, educational programmes, and ensembles of its rising talent programmes

Assisting opportunities and mentorship sessions with Edward Gardner

Full immersion into the life of the orchestra, with the aim of forming the basis of a longer-term professional relationship.

Fees will be paid at the LPO prevailing rates for early career conductors and, if required, accommodation will be provided for the duration of the scheme. Applicants must be able to demonstrate extensive background and training in orchestral conducting, as well as a proven ability in developing and conducting programmes.

Conductors based in the UK will be prioritised.

Applications are open now, and will close at 9am on Friday 21 October 2022. Auditions will then take place in London on Thursday 26 January 2023.

You can find more information, including a link to the application form, on the LPO website.