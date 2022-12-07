Conductor Paavo Järvi is to extend his tenure as music director of Switzerland's Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich until 2029.

Advertisement

Since starting in the role in 2019/20, Järvi has led the orchestra in performances across a wide range of repertoire from Mendelssohn to Adams, via Tchaikovsky, Bruckner and Messiaen.

His tenure has also seen an increased investment in concert streaming, while the Tonhalle's residencies have also been enthusiastically received. 'Järvi’s Bruckner performances have their very own character,' wrote the Hamburger Abendblatt of the orchestra's recent Elbphilharmonie performances. 'While listening, one breathes along with the musicians and the conductor, who needs very few gestures to achieve the desired results.'

Further plans include the growth of the Tonhalle Conductor’s Academy, which was founded in 2021 and offers students daily masterclasses and public performances, as well as professional advice and contacts within the music business.

'I am honoured and excited to continue my work with the wonderful musicians of the Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich,' said the conductor. 'I am very committed to the orchestra and its future, and feel privileged to work with such a great team, both on stage and behind the scenes.'

Advertisement

Paavo Järvi pic by Alberto Venzago