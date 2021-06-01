Sea shanty TikTok star Nathan Evans to release The Book of Sea Shanties

Sea shanty singer and TikTok star Nathan Evans is expanding on his success on the video-sharing app by releasing a book of his favourite songs later this year.

The Book of Sea Shanties: Wellerman and Other Songs from the Seven Seas will be published by Welbeck on 14 October 2021, featuring more than 35 of Evans’s favourite shanties. It will also include the stories behind these shanties and how they have inspired Evans as a singer. The book will also feature a series of new, original shanties.

Singer and former postman Nathan Evans was behind the viral #SeaShantyTikTok trend earlier this year, thanks to his performance of ‘Wellerman‘, a 19th-century New Zealand whaler song. We explained the #SeaShantyTikTok phenomenon and the musicians behind it here. Following his success on the social media app, Evans released ‘Wellerman’ in both its original version and a remix. He was then signed to Universal Records and his ‘Wellerman’ cover reached number one in the UK Singles Chart.