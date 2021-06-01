Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sea shanty TikTok star Nathan Evans to release The Book of Sea Shanties

Sea shanty TikTok star Nathan Evans to release The Book of Sea Shanties

The Book of Sea Shanties: Wellerman and Other Songs from the Seven Seas will feature 35 of Nathan Evans's favourite shanties and the stories behind them

Sea shanty TikTok viral star Nathan Evans signs record deal with Universal

Published:

Sea shanty singer and TikTok star Nathan Evans is expanding on his success on the video-sharing app by releasing a book of his favourite songs later this year.

Advertisement

The Book of Sea Shanties: Wellerman and Other Songs from the Seven Seas will be published by Welbeck on 14 October 2021, featuring more than 35 of Evans’s favourite shanties. It will also include the stories behind these shanties and how they have inspired Evans as a singer. The book will also feature a series of new, original shanties.

Advertisement

Singer and former postman Nathan Evans was behind the viral #SeaShantyTikTok trend earlier this year, thanks to his performance of ‘Wellerman‘, a 19th-century New Zealand whaler song. We explained the #SeaShantyTikTok phenomenon and the musicians behind it here. Following his success on the social media app, Evans released ‘Wellerman’ in both its original version and a remix. He was then signed to Universal Records and his ‘Wellerman’ cover reached number one in the UK Singles Chart.

book-of-sea-shanties-nathan-evans-tik-tok
Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Fisherman's Friends begins filming for sequel

Fisherman’s Friends begins filming for sequel

UNSPECIFIED - MARCH 10: American merchant ship, engraving by Giuseppe Fedi Aliprandi, 19th century. Genoa Pegli, Civico Museo Navale (Boat Museum) (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

What are the different types of sea shanties?

When were sea shanties invented

When were sea shanties invented?

Saturday_night_at_sea

The viral sea shanty trend sweeping TikTok: We explain the phenomenon