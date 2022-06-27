TikTok to release orchestral versions of its most popular hits

TikTok and Warner Classics are to release a new album: 'TikTok Classics – memes and viral hits.'

Advertisement

The first album of its kind for TikTok, it will feature orchestral versions of 18 of the most popular TikTok hits – classically arranged and newly recorded by the Babelsberg Film Orchestra in Germany. Songs include 'Oh No', 'Pieces', 'Into The Thick of It!', 'No Roots', 'Wellerman' and 'Beggin' amongst others. Thirty second versions of the first ten songs can be previewed here.

TikTok users around the world will be able to use 30-second versions of these classically re-imagined tracks in their video creations – all viewable at #TikTokClassics.

Advertisement

The first of the full-length singles will be released on 8 July on all music streaming services, before the full Warner Classics album comes out in August.