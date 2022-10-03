The hugely popular Australian classical music violin duo TwoSet Violin are to stream a free live concert on YouTube in November 2022. The duo will present the concert to celebrate reaching four million subscribers to their YouTube channel. And they've been loaned two Stradivari violins for the occasion.

The celebratory concert, on 16 November at 11.30am GMT, will see TwoSet making their debut with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and two Stradivarius violins loaned to them from the Tarisio Foundation. They will perform Mendelssohn's much-loved Violin Concerto with two 'golden age' Stradivari violins - the 'Regent' and the 'Empress Caterina', both made in 1708.

As that impressive subscriber total shows, TwoSet Violin (aka Brett Yang and Eddy Chen) have been hugely successful at communicating the joys of classical music to new audiences. Managing to make the genre feel accessible via a mix of humour and a relatable ‘imperfectness (not to mention their 'practise 40 hours a day' motto),’ the duo have now collaborated in videos or on stage with the likes of Hilary Hahn, Janine Jansen, James Ehnes, Lang Lang, Maxim Vengerov and Ray Chen.

The viral violinists have marked previous milestones with similar live performances streamed on YouTube. For example, they celebrated reaching two million subscribers with a performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, while the three million milestone was marked with a performance of the Sibelius Violin Concerto. Both those performances garnered the biggest ever live audiences for the respective works.

The concert will be broadcast on TwoSet Violin’s YouTube Channel.