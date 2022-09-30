Yukine Kuroki wins Liszt Utrecht 2022 piano competition

Japanese pianist Yukine Kuroki emerged victorious at the finals of the Liszt Utrecht piano competition last night.

Advertisement

Kuroki was the preferred choice of the jury of international pianists, ahead of Derek Wang (United States) and Yeon-Min Park (South Korea). All three pianists chose to perform Franz Schubert's Wanderer Fantasy, transcribed by Franz Liszt for piano and orchestra, in front of a live audience and an international jury. The Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Christian Reif, provided the accompaniment.

The international jury included Canadian pianist Janina Fialkowska, winner of the 2013 BBC Music Magazine Instrumental Award, and Georgian performer Nino Gvetadze. Other pianists on the jury included Suzana Bartal, Frederic Chiu and Michael Lewin.

As well as a 25,000 Euro prize, Kuroki will now receive a three-year programme of professional support - including artist management, mentoring and the opportunity to head out on an international concert tour.

Advertisement

Pic: Allard Willemse