St Margaret’s Church, in the grounds of Westminster Abbey and a part of the palace of Westminster Abbey and Westminster Abbey complex, is forming a new choir that will welcome girls aged 13 to 16.

St Margaret's Choristers is a new choir that offers 'an exciting and historic opportunity for talented girls to sing in an unique setting at the heart of the capital, joining in a rich and ancient choral tradition'.

Applications are now open for girls who would like to join the choir and will be in Years 8-11 in September 2023. All girls will leave at the end of Year 12, so those entering in Year 11 will enjoy two years as the choir’s first senior year group.

The choir is also seeking four girls who will be in Year 7 in September 2023. This cohort will spend a year as probationer choristers before joining the full choir in September 2024.

'We are looking for girls with strong musical potential and commitment to the weekly schedule, not fully-fledged performers, and we welcome applications from girls from any school or background,' the church tells us.

Where will the new St Margaret's Choristers sing?

The choir will sing in term time at the Sunday evening service at St Margaret’s Church, as well as some Wednesday Evensong services in Westminster Abbey. There will be a small number of additional services such as at Christmas and Easter.

The Choristers will regularly have the chance to sing with the professional altos, tenors and basses of the St Margaret’s Consort and will be directed by Greg Morris, the Director of Music at St Margaret’s Church.

Singing lessons (1:2) will be provided during rehearsals, and choristers will have the opportunity to attend music theory classes after weekday rehearsals.

The choir’s service commitment on Wednesdays may evolve further over time, while other musical projects such as concerts, recordings and tours will be introduced as the choir develops.

Will there be scholarships?

Yes. On joining the full choir in Year 8, each chorister will receive a scholarship of £2,500 per annum. A sum of £1,500 will be paid each year, with the remaining £1,000 paid as a lump sum when a chorister leaves the choir at the end of Year 12.

More details at www.westminster-abbey.org/st-margarets-church/music-at-st-margarets/st-margaret-s-choristers