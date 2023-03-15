Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, has announced the acquisition of renowned British classical label Hyperion.

Founded in 1980, Hyperion will join UMG’s portfolio of world-renowned classical labels, including Deutsche Grammophon (founded in 1898) and Decca Classics (established in 1929), further reinforcing UMG’s position as the definitive home for classical music globally.

Hyperion will remain a stand-alone recording label alongside Decca Classics and Mercury KX within Universal Music UK, the UK’s leading record company.

The award-winning independent classical label was founded by the late Ted Perry MBE and has been managed by his son Simon for over 20 years, who remains as managing director. It is home to the likes of Marc-André Hamelin, Angela Hewitt, Sir Stephen Hough, Alina Ibragimova, Steven Isserlis, Dame Emma Kirkby, Steven Osborne, the Takács Quartet, and many more.

Devoted to presenting high-quality recordings of classical music of all styles and from all periods from the 12th century to the 21st, the repertoire available on the label ranges from sacred and secular, choral and solo vocal to orchestral, chamber and instrumental – much of it unique to Hyperion. During its 43 years the label has released almost 2,500 recordings.

Standout Hyperion projects from its four-decade history include the breakthrough album A Feather On The Breath Of God, which introduced thousands to the 12th-century beauty of Hildegard of Bingen, and the 85 volumes of Romantic Piano Concertos.

The label has also released pianist Leslie Howard’s 99-CD complete Liszt Edition and the 40-CD Schubert Edition of all the composer’s songs from many of the world’s finest singers.

Hyperion's large and distinguished back catalogue has not, thus far, been made available to stream. On the question of whether this will change under the new ownership, we are told that 'this is an area that will be closely examined in the months ahead, and once decisions on future policy have been formulated an announcement will be made.'

President and CEO, Global Classics & Jazz, Universal Music Group Dickon Stainer says, 'Hyperion is a jewel of a label and we are committed to continuing the magnificent work done by the Perry family and to preserving and building on the special place Hyperion occupies in the hearts of artists and music fans alike.'

Director of Hyperion Records Simon Perry says, 'I’m thrilled to bring Hyperion to Universal Music Group, a company that shares Hyperion’s commitment to bringing the most distinctive and brilliant musicians to as wide a public as possible.

'By being part of UMG, while keeping our artists and staff together, we can continue to build on my father’s legacy and that of everyone who’s been part of the Hyperion family over the past 43 years. My debt to all of them is huge and I look forward to leading this incredible label into an exciting new chapter.'

Hyperion artist, pianist Sir Stephen Hough says, 'I started recording for Hyperion when digital technology was barely a decade old – in the early-1990s. It has been an amazing home for me over the past 30 years, allowing me to record dozens of albums, from the obscurest repertoire to mainstream classics to my own music. That Universal wants to take the label under its umbrella alongside DG and Decca is great news as it will give the widest possible exposure and support for Hyperion's catalogue of treasures.'