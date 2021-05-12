Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. The first international education centre for strings opens in Cremona, Italy

The first international education centre for strings opens in Cremona, Italy

The Stauffer Center for Strings is the first international, fully integrated music centre for the higher education of string music.

Palazzo Stauffer, Cremona (Photo by Matteo Blaschich Studio)

Published:

For centuries the Italian city of Cremona has been at the very heart of string music, thanks to its place in history as the home of violin making. Now it looks to the future, with the opening of The Stauffer Center for Strings, the first international, fully integrated music centre for the higher education of string music.

Advertisement

It will provide training and support to exceptionally talented young string musicians from around the world, with a focus on research, composition, production, management and innovation.

The centre’s headquarters, Palazzo Stauffer (previously Palazzo Stradiotti), is in the heart of Cremona. An iconic, 17th-century building, it has undergone major restoration to become a high-tech, sustainable and entirely plastic-free multifunctional campus.

It’s hoped that the centre will become a meeting and sharing space for artists, teachers and students, where they will be able to express their talent and creativity. World-class artists will work alongside the current renowned Masters of the Stauffer Academy: Salvatore Accardo (violin), Bruno Giuranna (viola), Antonio Meneses (cello), Franco Petracchi (double bass) and the Quartetto di Cremona.

The centre will create partnerships with music organisations, including some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world, and all of its programmes will be offered as scholarships. This will allow musicians to attend free of charge, ensuring accessibility from a diverse range of international musicians.

The inauguration of The Stauffer Center for Strings will take place on 1 October (International Music Day), with an Open Day event at Palazzo Stauffer, which will also be streamed on its webstite – stauffer.org.

Advertisement

Photo by Matteo Blaschich Studio

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Sea shanty TikTok viral star Nathan Evans signs record deal with Universal

Sea shanty TikTok viral star Nathan Evans signs record deal with Universal

398612642

88 piano keys raise £88,000 during lockdown

BTS ENO Breathe lullaby filming, ENO Orchestra, Soraya Mafi © Karla Gowlett, courtesy of ENO (9)

English National Opera announces rollout of breathing programme to help people recovering from COVID-19

Italian composer Ennio Morricone poses on the red carpet of the European premiere of film 'The Hateful Eight' in London on December 10, 2015. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo by LEON NEAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ennio Morricone (1928-2020)