When are the 2023 BBC Proms?
Everything you need to know about this year's Proms season – including the essential dates for your diary
The BBC Proms are almost here! This year, the season will run as usual, complete with Late Night Proms and a series of Proms dotted around the country.
As ever, we'll be your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the world's greatest classical music festival. Keep an eye on our website over the coming months for updates on programmes, artists and orchestras scheduled to appear.
What are the dates of the 2023 BBC Proms?
This year's BBC Proms season is due to take place from Friday 14 Jul 2023 – Sat, 9 Sept 2023 at London's Royal Albert Hall.
When will the line-up for this year's BBC Proms season be announced?
Further information about this year's BBC Proms season will be announced on 20 April.
Authors
Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's Digital Editor and Staff Writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.