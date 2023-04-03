The BBC Proms are almost here! This year, the season will run as usual, complete with Late Night Proms and a series of Proms dotted around the country.

Advertisement

As ever, we'll be your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the world's greatest classical music festival. Keep an eye on our website over the coming months for updates on programmes, artists and orchestras scheduled to appear.

This year's BBC Proms season is due to take place from Friday 14 Jul 2023 – Sat, 9 Sept 2023 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

When will the line-up for this year's BBC Proms season be announced?

Further information about this year's BBC Proms season will be announced on 20 April.

Find out how to get tickets for the BBC Proms here.

Worried about the BBC Proms dress code? We've got you covered here.

Advertisement

Find out more about the BBC Proms here.