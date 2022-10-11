Who wrote the hymn 'All Hail the Power of Jesus Name'?

A friend of John and Charles Wesley, Edward Perronet wrote the hymn 'All Hail the Power of Jesus Name' in 1779 and it first appeared in the 1779 November issue of the Gospel Magazine.

'All Hail the Power of Jesus Name' lyrics

All hail the power of Jesus' name!

Let angels prostrate fall.

Bring forth the royal diadem,

and crown him Lord of all.

Bring forth the royal diadem,

and crown him Lord of all!

O seed of Israel's chosen race

now ransomed from the fall,

hail him who saves you by his grace,

and crown him Lord of all.

Hail him who saves you by his grace,

and crown him Lord of all!

Let every tongue and every tribe

responsive to his call,

to him all majesty ascribe,

and crown him Lord of all.

To him all majesty ascribe,

and crown him Lord of all!

Oh, that with all the sacred throng

we at his feet may fall!

We'll join the everlasting song

and crown him Lord of all.

We'll join the everlasting song

and crown him Lord of all.