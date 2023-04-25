The 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards, held once again at London's Kings Place, were a huge success. They were capped with three wonderful performances - from violinists Rachel Podger and Fenella Humphreys, and mezzo soprano Helen Charlston with theorbist Toby Carr.

There were some mighty fine speeches, too. Operatic tenor Wynne Evans was on superb form (and yes, he did give us a quick 'Go Compare' rendition), while Radio 3 presenter and Chineke! bassoonist Linton Stephens won the award for most tactile garment by a country mile.

Here are some pictures and film from a brilliant evening.

Pictured top: composers Seonaid Aitken and Andra Patterson, who both featured on Fenella Humphreys's Premiere Award-winning disc Caprices.

Pics: John Millar