BBC Music Magazine Awards 2023: photo gallery
This year's Awards were a joyous gathering for the classical music industry, complete with stunning performances and great speeches. Here are some pictures from a very happy evening
The 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards, held once again at London's Kings Place, were a huge success. They were capped with three wonderful performances - from violinists Rachel Podger and Fenella Humphreys, and mezzo soprano Helen Charlston with theorbist Toby Carr.
There were some mighty fine speeches, too. Operatic tenor Wynne Evans was on superb form (and yes, he did give us a quick 'Go Compare' rendition), while Radio 3 presenter and Chineke! bassoonist Linton Stephens won the award for most tactile garment by a country mile.
Here are some pictures and film from a brilliant evening.
Showing item 1 of 12
Pictured top: composers Seonaid Aitken and Andra Patterson, who both featured on Fenella Humphreys's Premiere Award-winning disc Caprices.
Pics: John Millar
Authors
Steve has been an avid listener of classical music since childhood, and now contributes a variety of features to BBC Music’s magazine and website. He started writing about music as Arts Editor of an Oxford University student newspaper and has continued ever since, serving as Arts Editor on various magazines.