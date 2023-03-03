Inspired by Psalm 126:6 and its first line 'Those who go out weeping, carrying seed to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with them' American evangelist minister Knowles Shaw wrote his famous gospel song 'Bringing in the sheaves' in 1874. 'Bringing in the sheaves' is usually sung to a tune composed by George Minor in 1880.

Advertisement

The hymn has also featured in various tv programmes including the first episode of The Queen's Gambit, Little House on the Prairie and The Simpsons.

Did you know Shaw died in a train wreck after reportedly saving the life of Methodist minister on board?

Shaw is buried in East Hill Cemetery in Rushville, Indiana.

'Bringing in the sheaves' lyrics

Sowing in the morning, sowing seeds of kindness,

Sowing in the noontide and the dewy eve;

Waiting for the harvest, and the time of reaping,

We shall come rejoicing, bringing in the sheaves.

Refrain:

Bringing in the sheaves,

Bringing in the sheaves,

We shall come rejoicing, bringing in the sheaves;

Bringing in the sheaves,

Bringing in the sheaves,

We shall come rejoicing, bringing in the sheaves.

Sowing in the sunshine, sowing in the shadows,

Fearing neither clouds nor winter's chilling breeze;

By and by the harvest, and the labor ended,

We shall come rejoicing, bringing in the sheaves. [Refrain]

Advertisement

Going forth with weeping, sowing for the Master,

Though the loss sustained our spirit often grieves;

When our weeping's over, He will bid us welcome,

We shall come rejoicing, bringing in the sheaves. [Refrain]