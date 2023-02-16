Hymn writer, conductor and gospel singer Philip P. Bliss wrote the hymn ''Let the Lower Lights Be Burning'' in 1871, when he was about 33 years old. Since its publication it has been published in 521 hymnals.

Advertisement

Bliss left home aged 11 to start working in timber camps and sawmills, while continuing his education at the same time, so he could become a school teacher. A meeting with singing teacher G. Towner and musician William Batchelder Bradburya couple of years after he started his teaching career led him to pursue music.

Other hymns by Bliss include The Light of the World', 'Wonderful Words of Life', 'Almost Persuaded', 'Hallelujah, What a Saviour!' Let the Lower Lights Be Burning' and 'Wonderful Words of Life'

'Let the Lower Lights Be Burning' lyrics

Brightly beams our Father’s mercy

From His lighthouse evermore;

But to us He gives the keeping

Of the lights along the shore.

Refrain:

Let the lower lights be burning!

Send a gleam across the wave!

Some poor fainting, struggling seaman

You may rescue, you may save.

Dark the night of sin has settled,

Loud the angry billows roar;

Eager eyes are watching, longing,

For the lights along the shore. [Refrain]

Advertisement

Trim your feeble lamp, my brother!

Some poor seaman, tempest-tossed,

Trying now to make the harbor,

In the darkness may be lost. [Refrain]