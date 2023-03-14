We don't know who wrote the African-American spiritual 'Children, go where I send thee' but it is thought to descend from English folk song "The Twelve Apostles.

'Children, go where I send thee' lyrics

Refrain:

Children, go where I send thee.

How shall I send thee?

I'm gonna send thee one by one,

one is the little bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

I'm gonna send thee two by two,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

I'm gonna send thee three by three,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

4 I'm gonna send thee four by four,

four are the gospel writers,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

5 I'm gonna send thee five by five,

five are the five that dressed so fine,

four are the gospel writers,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

I'm gonna send thee six by six,

six are the six that couldn't get fixed,

five are the five that dressed so fine,

four are the gospel writers,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

I'm gonna send thee seven by seven,

seven are the seven came down from heaven,

six are the six that couldn't get fixed,

five are the five that dressed so fine,

four are the gospel writers,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

I'm gonna send thee eight by eight,

eight are the eight that stood at the gate,

seven are the seven came down from heaven,

six are the six that couldn't get fixed,

five are the five that dressed so fine,

four are the gospel writers,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

I'm gonna send thee nine by nine,

nine are the nine that dressed so fine,

eight are the eight that stood at the gate,

seven are the seven came down from heaven,

six are the six that couldn't get fixed,

five are the five that dressed so fine,

four are the gospel writers,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

I'm gonna send thee ten by ten,

ten are the ten commandments,

nine are the nine that dressed so fine,

eight are the eight that stood at the gate,

seven are the seven came down from heaven,

six are the six that couldn't get fixed,

five are the five that dressed so fine,

four are the gospel writers,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

I'm gonna send thee eleven by eleven,

eleven are the 'leven came down from heaven,

ten are the ten commandments,

nine are the nine that dressed so fine,

eight are the eight that stood at the gate,

seven are the seven came down from heaven,

six are the six that couldn't get fixed,

five are the five that dressed so fine,

four are the gospel writers,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]

I'm gonna send thee twelve by twelve,

twelve are the twelve disciples,

eleven are the 'leven came down from heaven,

ten are the ten commandments,

nine are the nine that dressed so fine,

eight are the eight that stood at the gate,

seven are the seven came down from heaven,

six are the six that couldn't get fixed,

five are the five that dressed so fine,

four are the gospel writers,

three are the Hebrew children,

two are Paul and Silas

one is the little, bitty baby was born, born,

born in Bethlehem. [Refrain]