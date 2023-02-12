'Michael, Row the Boat Ashore' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the African-American spiritual 'Michael, Row the Boat Ashore'
The traditional African-American spiritual 'Michael, Row the Boat Ashore' dates back to the American Civil War and was first heard at St. Helena Island,off South Carolina.
It was on this island Charles Pickard first heard freed slaves singing it when the Union navy arrived and liberated the slaves. It was first published in 1867 in Slave Songs of the United States by Allen, Ware, and Lucy McKim Garrison
Did you know the U.S. folk band The Highwaymen had a number-one hit with it?
'Michael, Row the Boat Ashore' lyrics
Michael row the boat ashore, hallelujah
Michael row the boat ashore, hallelujah
Sister help to trim the sail, hallelujah
Sister help to trim the sail, hallelujah
The river is deep and the river is wide, hallelujah
Green pastures on the other side, hallelujah
Jordan’s river is chilly and cold, hallelujah
Chills the body but not the soul, hallelujah
The river is deep and the river is wide, hallelujah
Milk and honey on the other side, hallelujah
The trumpets sound the jubilee, hallelujah
The trumpets sound for you and me, hallelujah
Michael row the boat ashore, hallelujah
Michael row the boat ashore, hallelujah