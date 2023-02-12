The traditional African-American spiritual 'Michael, Row the Boat Ashore' dates back to the American Civil War and was first heard at St. Helena Island,off South Carolina.

Advertisement

It was on this island Charles Pickard first heard freed slaves singing it when the Union navy arrived and liberated the slaves. It was first published in 1867 in Slave Songs of the United States by Allen, Ware, and Lucy McKim Garrison

Did you know the U.S. folk band The Highwaymen had a number-one hit with it?

'Michael, Row the Boat Ashore' lyrics

Michael row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Michael row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Sister help to trim the sail, hallelujah

Sister help to trim the sail, hallelujah

The river is deep and the river is wide, hallelujah

Green pastures on the other side, hallelujah

Jordan’s river is chilly and cold, hallelujah

Chills the body but not the soul, hallelujah

The river is deep and the river is wide, hallelujah

Milk and honey on the other side, hallelujah

The trumpets sound the jubilee, hallelujah

The trumpets sound for you and me, hallelujah

Advertisement

Michael row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Michael row the boat ashore, hallelujah