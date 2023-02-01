The gospel hymn 'Come Unto Me' was written by minister Charles Price Jones from Georgia. He was an American religious leader and founder of the Church of Christ

'Come Unto Me' lyrics

Hear the blessed Savior calling the oppressed,

“O ye heavy-laden, come to Me and rest;

Come, no longer tarry, I your load will bear,

Bring Me every burden, bring Me ev'ry care.”

Refrain:

Come unto Me; I will give you rest;

Take My yoke upon you, hear Me and be blest;

I am meek and lowly, come and trust My might;

Come, My yoke is easy, and My burden’s light.

Are you disappointed, wand’ring here and there,

Dragging chains of doubt and loaded down with care?

Do unholy feelings struggle in your breast?

Bring your case to Jesus, He will give you rest. [Refrain]

Stumbling on the mountains dark with sin and shame,

Stumbling toward the pit of hell’s consuming flame;

By the pow’rs of sin deluded and oppressed,

Hear the tender Shepherd, “Come to Me and rest.” [Refrain]

Have you by temptation often conquered been,

Has a sense of weakness brought distress within?

Christ will sanctify you, if you’ll claim His best,

In the Holy Spirit He will give you rest. [Refrain]

Main image © Getty Images