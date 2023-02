It is unknown who wrote the African American spiritual 'Lord, I Want to Be a Christian' but it is thought to have been composed in 1750s Virginia by enslaved African-American inspired by the teaching of evangelist Samuel Davies.

Advertisement

'Lord I Want to Be a Christian' lyrics

Lord, I want to be a Christian

in my heart, in my heart.

Lord, I want to be a Christian in my heart.

In my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be a Christian in my heart.

Lord, I want to be more loving

in my heart, in my heart.

Lord, I want to be more loving in my heart.

In my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be more loving in my heart.

Lord, I want to be more holy

in my heart, in my heart.

Lord, I want to be more holy in my heart.

In my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be more holy in my heart.

Advertisement

Lord, I want to be like Jesus

in my heart, in my heart.

Lord, I want to be like Jesus in my heart.

In my heart, in my heart,

Lord, I want to be like Jesus in my heart.