The ancient German carol 'Good Christian men rejoice', which celebrates the birth of Jesus, dates back to the 14th century and is believed to have been written by Heinrich Suso. It was translated into English by J. M. Neale in the 19th century.

Today, to be more inclusive, it is known as 'Good Christian friends, rejoice'.

'Good Christian friends [men] rejoice' lyrics

Good Christian friends, rejoice

with heart and soul and voice;

give ye heed to what we say:

Jesus Christ was born today.

Ox and ass before him bow,

and he is in the manger now.

Christ is born today!

Christ is born today!

2 Good Christian friends, rejoice

with heart and soul and voice;

now ye hear of endless bliss:

Jesus Christ was born for this!

He has opened heaven's door,

and we are blest forevermore.

Christ was born for this!

Christ was born for this!

3 Good Christian friends, rejoice

with heart and soul and voice;

now ye need not fear the grave:

Jesus Christ was born to save!

Calls you one and calls you all

to gain his everlasting hall.

Christ was born to save!

Christ was born to save!