Swedish hymn writer Caroline W. Sandell Berg wrote the hymn 'Blott en dag' ('Day by day') in 1865, a couple of years after she witnessed her father drown in a boating accident.

Andrew Skoog translated it into English and it started to appear in American hymnals from 1925. The hymn 'Day by Day' was born.

'Day by Day' lyrics

Day by day and with each passing moment,

Strength I find to meet my trials here;

Trusting in my Father's wise bestowment,

I've no cause for worry or for fear.

He whose heart is kind beyond all measure

Gives unto each day what he deems best–

Lovingly, its part of pain and pleasure,

Mingling toil with peace and rest.

2 Ev'ry day the Lord himself is near me,

With a special mercy for each hour;

All my cares he gladly bears and cheers me,

He whose name is Counselor and Pow'r.

The protection of his child and treasure

Is a charge that on himself he laid:

"As your days, your strength shall be in measure"–

This the pledge to me he made.

3 Help me then in ev'ry tribulation

So to trust your promises, O Lord,

That I lose not faith's sweet consolation

Offered me within your holy Word.

Help me, Lord, when, toil and trouble meeting,

E'er to take, as from a father's hand,

One by one, the days, the moments fleeting,

Till I reach the promised land.

'Blott en dag' lyrics

Oh mi Dios, yo encuentro cada día

tu poder en todo sinsabor;

por la fe en tu sabiduría

libre soy de penas y temor.

Tu bondad, Señor, es infinita,

tú me das aquello que es mejor;

por tu amor alívianse mis cuitas

y hallo paz en el dolor.

Cerca está tu brazo cada día

y por él recibo tu favor,

¡oh Señor, mi alma en ti confía,

eres tú mi gran Consolador!

Protección prometes a tus *hijos

porque son tesoro para ti;

hallo en ti constante regocijo,

Padre, sé que tú, velas por mí.

Tu poder me ayuda cada día

a vencer en la tribulación;

tengo fe, pues tu promesa es mía;

gozaré de tu consolación.

Si el afán y la aflicción me llegan,

estará tu mano junto a mí.

Y después, en la postrera siega,

moraré ya junto a ti.