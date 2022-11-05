Who wrote the hymn 'Can it be'?

Prolific hymn writer Charles Wesley penned the hymn 'And Can It Be' in 1738 after he converted to Methodism and became one of the new religion's founders, along with his brother Charles .

The hymn is about personal salvation through the death and resurrection of Jesus, and is one of the most popular hymns in the world today with Songs of Praise viewers voting it number 6 in the UK's Top 100 Hymns.

Charles Wesley also wrote the hymns 'Love Divine, All Loves Excelling', 'Lo! He Comes with Clouds Descending', 'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus' , 'O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing' and the famous Christmas carol Hark the Herald Angels Sing, - one of the best Christmas carols of all time and a carol which no Christmas concert would be without

'Can It Be' lyrics

And can it be that I should gain

An int'rest in the Savior's blood?

Died He for me, who caused His pain?

For me, who Him to death pursued?

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me?

Chorus

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me!

'Tis mystery all! Th'Immortal dies!

Who can explore His strange design?

In vain the firstborn seraph tries

To sound the depths of love divine!

'Tis mercy all! let earth adore,

Let angel minds inquire no more.

Chorus

He left His Father's throne above,

So free, so infinite His grace;

Emptied Himself of all but love,

And bled for Adam's helpless race;

'Tis mercy all, immense and free;

For, O my God, it found out me. [Refrain]

Long my imprisoned spirit lay

Fast bound in sin and nature's night;

Thine eye diffused a quick'ning ray,

I woke, the dungeon flamed with light;

My chains fell off, my heart was free;

I rose, went forth and followed Thee. [Refrain]

No condemnation now I dread;

Jesus, and all in Him is mine!

Alive in Him, my living Head,

And clothed in righteousness divine,

Bold I approach th'eternal throne,

And claim the crown, through Christ my own. [Refrain]

Amen.