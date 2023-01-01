It is unknown who wrote the hymn 'Fairest Lord Jesus' but it is thought to be pretty old - and of German origin. There are all sorts of rumours about how it originated including one that it was sung by German Crusaders as they made their way to the Holy Land, however this has now been discredited.

Its first known publication date is 1677, when it was printed in Münster Gesangbuch, a German Roman Catholic hymnbook.

'Fairest Lord Jesus' lyrics

Fairest Lord Jesus,

ruler of all nature,

O thou of God and man the Son,

Thee will I cherish,

Thee will I honor,

thou, my soul's glory, joy, and crown.

2 Fair are the meadows,

fairer still the woodlands,

robed in the blooming garb of spring:

Jesus is fairer,

Jesus is purer

who makes the woeful heart to sing.

3 Fair is the sunshine,

fairer still the moonlight,

and all the twinkling starry host:

Jesus shines brighter,

Jesus shines purer

than all the angels heaven can boast.

4 Beautiful Savior!

Lord of all the nations!

Son of God and Son of Man!

Glory and honor,

praise, adoration,

now and forevermore be thine.

