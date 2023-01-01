Who wrote the hymn 'I Know That My Redeemer'?

The hymn 'I Know That My Redeemer lives' was written by 19th century American hymn writer Jessie Brown Pounds from Cleveland. Pound suffered with ill health as a child so was was home taught, and in her spare time started writing verses for the Cleveland newspapers and religious media.

Advertisement

Her work was then noticed by J. H. Fillmore, who asked her to wrote some hymns for a book he was publishing. Her hymn writing career was born and during her lifetime Pounds wrote around 800 hymns, including 'Anywhere with Jesus' and 'Beautiful Isle of Somewhere'.

'I Know That My Redeemer Lives' lyrics

I know that my Redeemer lives!

What comfort this sweet sentence gives!

He lives, he lives, who once was dead;

he lives, my everliving head!

He lives triumphant from the grave;

he lives eternally to save;

he lives all-glorious in the sky;

he lives exalted there on high.

He lives to bless me with his love;

he lives to plead for me above;

he lives my hungry soul to feed;

he lives to help in time of need.

He lives to grant me rich supply;

he lives to guide me with his eye;

he lives to comfort me when faint;

he lives to hear my soul's complaint.

He lives to silence all my fears;

he lives to wipe away my tears;

he lives to calm my troubled heart;

he lives all blessings to impart.

He lives, my kind, wise, heav'nly friend;

he lives and loves me to the end;

he lives, and while he lives, I’ll sing;

he lives, my Prophet, Priest, and King.

He lives and grants me daily breath;

he lives, and I shall conquer death;

he lives my mansion to prepare;

he lives to bring me safely there.

Advertisement

He lives, all glory to his name!

He lives, my Savior, still the same.

Oh, the sweet joy this sentence gives:

I know that my Redeemer lives!