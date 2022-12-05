The hymn 'Must Jesus bear the cross alone' is over 300 years old. Vicar Thomas Shepherd from Bedfordshire wrote it in 1693 and it is sung to the tune Maitland composed by Allen.

Today it is a popular hymn for Easter.

'Must Jesus bear the cross alone' lyrics

Must Jesus bear the cross alone

And all the world go free?

No, there's a cross for ev'ry one,

And there's a cross for me.

The consecrated cross I'll bear

Till death shall set me free,

And then go home my crown to wear,

For there's a crown for me.

Upon the crystal pavement, down

At Jesus' pierced feet,

Joyful, I'll cast my golden crown

And His dear name repeat.

O precious cross! O glorious crown!

O resurrection day!

Ye angels, from the stars come down

And bear my soul away.