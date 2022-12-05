'All Glory, Laud and Honor' lyrics
The origins of the hymn 'All Glory, Laud and Honor' are pretty ancient. Theodulf, Bishop of Orléans wrote the Latin hymn 'Gloria, laus et honor', in around 820 for Palm Sunday.
Theodulf was inspired by Matthew 21:1–11 and Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem.
John M. Neale translated it into English in 1854 and today it is a popular hymn at Easter.
All glory, laud, and honor
to you, Redeemer, King,
to whom the lips of children
made sweet hosannas ring.
You are the King of Israel
and David's royal Son,
now in the Lord's name coming,
the King and Blessed One.
The company of angels
is praising you on high;
and we with all creation
in chorus make reply.
The people of the Hebrews
with palms before you went;
our praise and prayer and anthems
before you we present.
To you before your passion
they sang their hymns of praise;
to you, now high exalted,
our melody we raise.
As you received their praises,
accept the prayers we bring,
for you delight in goodness,
O good and gracious King
Gloria laus et honor original Latin lyrics
Glória, laus, et honor, tibi sit Rex Christe Redémptor:
cui pueríle decus prompsit Hosánna pium.
Israel es tu Rex, Davídis et ínclyta proles:
nómine qui in Dómini, Rex benedícte venis. Glória, laus
Coetus in excélsis te laudat caélitus omnis,
et mortális homo, et cuncta creáta simul. Glória, laus
Plebs Hebraéa tibi cum palmis óbvia venit:
cum prece, voto, hymnis, ádsumus ecce tibi. Glória, laus
Hi tibi passúro solvébant múnia laudis:
nos tibi regnáti pángimus ecce melos. Glória, laus
Hi placuére tibi, pláceat devótio nostra:
Rex pie, Rex clemens, cui bona cuncta placent. Glória, laus