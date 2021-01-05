What are the lyrics to New Zealand’s national anthem, ‘God Defend New Zealand’?

Technically New Zealand has two national anthems – God Defend New Zealand and God Save The Queen, however God Defend New Zealand is most commonly used.

The poem God Defend New Zealand was written by Thomas Bracken in the 1870s. In 1976 a competition was then held to set the text to music, with a first prize of 10 guineas. This was won by songwriter John Joseph Woods, who composed the tune in one sitting. Just over a century later, in 1977 God Defend New Zealand was recognised as the country’s second national anthem. When it is performed in public today the first verse is sung twice, once in Māori and once in English.

What are the lyrics to ‘God Defend New Zealand‘?

God of Nations at Thy feet

In the bonds of love we meet

Hear our voices, we entreat

God defend our free land

Guard Pacific’s triple star

From the shafts of strife and war

Make her praises heard afar

God defend New Zealand

*

Men of every creed and race

Gather here before Thy face

Asking Thee to bless this place

God defend our free land

From dissension, envy, hate

And corruption guard our state

Make our country good and great

God defend New Zealand

*

Peace, not war, shall be our boast,

But, should foes assail our coast,

Make us then a mighty host,

God defend our free land.

Lord of battles in Thy might,

Put our enemies to flight,

Let our cause be just and right,

God defend New Zealand.

*

Let our love for Thee increase,

May Thy blessings never cease,

Give us plenty, give us peace,

God defend our free land.

From dishonour and from shame,

Guard our country’s spotless name,

Crown her with immortal fame,

God defend New Zealand.

*

May our mountains ever be

Freedom’s ramparts on the sea,

Make us faithful unto Thee,

God defend our free land.

Guide her in the nations’ van,

Preaching love and truth to man,

Working out Thy glorious plan,

God defend New Zealand.

What are the Māori lyrics to God Defend New Zealand?

E Ihowā Atua,

O ngā iwi mātou rā

Āta whakarangona;

Me aroha noa

Kia hua ko te pai;

Kia tau tō atawhai;

Manaakitia mai

Aotearoa

*

Ōna mano tāngata

Kiri whero, kiri mā,

Iwi Māori, Pākehā,

Rūpeke katoa,

Nei ka tono ko ngā hē

Māu e whakaahu kē,

Kia ora mārire

Aotearoa

*

Tōna mana kia tū!

Tōna kaha kia ū;

Tōna rongo hei pakū

Ki te ao katoa

Aua rawa ngā whawhai

Ngā tutū e tata mai;

Kia tupu nui ai

Aotearoa

*

Waiho tona takiwā

Ko te ao mārama;

Kia whiti tōna rā

Taiāwhio noa.

Ko te hae me te ngangau

Meinga kia kore kau;

Waiho i te rongo mau

Aotearoa

*

Tōna pai me toitū

Tika rawa, pono pū;

Tōna noho, tāna tū;

Iwi nō Ihowā.

Kaua mōna whakamā;

Kia hau te ingoa;

Kia tū hei tauira;

Aotearoa

