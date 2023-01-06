India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was written and composed by India's first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1911.

Written in Bengali it was initially called Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata and was a Brahmo hymn that ran to five stanzas

The first stanza was officially recognised as India's national anthem by Constituent Assembly of India in 1950.

'Indian national anthem' lyrics in English

Thou art the ruler of the minds of all people,

Dispenser of India's destiny.

Thy name rouses the hearts of Punjab, Sindhu,

Gujarat and Maratha,

Of the Dravida and Orissa and Bengal;

It echoes in the hills of the Vindhyas and Himalayas,

mingles in the music of Jamuna and Ganges and is

chanted by the waves of the Indian Sea.

They pray for thy blessings and sing thy praise.

The saving of all people waits in thy hand,

Thou dispenser of India's destiny.

Victory, victory, victory to thee.

