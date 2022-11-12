What is the history of the 'Wexford Carol'?

I think we can guess where the Wexford Carol originated! Yep that's right Wrexford County in Northern Ireland. Or to be more specific the town Enniscorthy in Wrexford County.

oIt is unknown who write the Irish carol but the style of its music and lyrics make scholars believe it dates back to the 15th or 16th century. In the early 20th century William Grattan Flood, organist and musical director at St. Aidan's Cathedral in Enniscorthy, brought it to the public's attention by transcribing and publishing it in The Oxford Book of Carols.

It has been recored by many artists including Julie Andrews and Loreena McKennitt

'Wexford Carol' lyrics

Good people all, this Christmas time,

Consider well and bear in mind

What our good God for us has done

In sending His beloved Son

With Mary holy we should pray,

To God with love this Christmas Day

In Bethlehem upon that morn,

There was a blessed Messiah born.

The night before that happy tide,

The noble virgin and her guide

Were long time seeking up and down

To find a lodging in the town.

But mark how all things came to pass

From every door repelled, alas,

As was foretold, their refuge all

Was but a humble ox's stall.

Near Bethlehem did shepherds keep

Their flocks of lambs and feeding sheep

To whom God's angels did appear

Which put the shepherds in great fear

Prepare and go, the angels said

To Bethlehem, be not afraid

For there you'll find, this happy morn

A princely Babe, sweet Jesus, born.

With thankful heart and joyful mind

The shepherds went the babe to find

And as God's angel had foretold

They did our Saviour Christ behold

Within a manger He was laid

And by his side the virgin maid

Attending on the Lord of Life

Who came on earth to end all strife.

There were three wise men from afar

Directed by a glorious star

And on they wandered night and day

Until they came where Jesus lay

And when they came unto that place

Where our beloved Messiah lay

They humbly cast them at His feet

With gifts of gold and incense sweet

