'Wexford carol' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the traditional Irish Christmas carol, the 'Wexford carol'
What is the history of the 'Wexford Carol'?
I think we can guess where the Wexford Carol originated! Yep that's right Wrexford County in Northern Ireland. Or to be more specific the town Enniscorthy in Wrexford County.
oIt is unknown who write the Irish carol but the style of its music and lyrics make scholars believe it dates back to the 15th or 16th century. In the early 20th century William Grattan Flood, organist and musical director at St. Aidan's Cathedral in Enniscorthy, brought it to the public's attention by transcribing and publishing it in The Oxford Book of Carols.
It has been recored by many artists including Julie Andrews and Loreena McKennitt
Good people all, this Christmas time,
Consider well and bear in mind
What our good God for us has done
In sending His beloved Son
With Mary holy we should pray,
To God with love this Christmas Day
In Bethlehem upon that morn,
There was a blessed Messiah born.
The night before that happy tide,
The noble virgin and her guide
Were long time seeking up and down
To find a lodging in the town.
But mark how all things came to pass
From every door repelled, alas,
As was foretold, their refuge all
Was but a humble ox's stall.
Near Bethlehem did shepherds keep
Their flocks of lambs and feeding sheep
To whom God's angels did appear
Which put the shepherds in great fear
Prepare and go, the angels said
To Bethlehem, be not afraid
For there you'll find, this happy morn
A princely Babe, sweet Jesus, born.
With thankful heart and joyful mind
The shepherds went the babe to find
And as God's angel had foretold
They did our Saviour Christ behold
Within a manger He was laid
And by his side the virgin maid
Attending on the Lord of Life
Who came on earth to end all strife.
There were three wise men from afar
Directed by a glorious star
And on they wandered night and day
Until they came where Jesus lay
And when they came unto that place
Where our beloved Messiah lay
They humbly cast them at His feet
With gifts of gold and incense sweet
