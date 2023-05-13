The hymn 'He keeps me singing' was written by American preacher Luther B. Bridgers in 1910 the year before he tragically lost his wife and children in a house fire. After their deaths the hymn took on more poignancy as his reputation as a preacher grew and people learned of his tragedy.

'He Keeps Me Singing has been recorded by many different artists including Slim Whitman, Jake Hess, and Babbie Mason.

'He keeps me singing' lyrics

There's within my heart a melody;

Jesus whispers sweet and low,

"Fear not, I am with you, peace, be still,"

in all of life's ebb and flow.

Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,

sweetest name I know,

fills my every longing,

keeps me singing as I go.

2 All my life was wrecked by sin and strife,

discord filled my heart with pain,

Jesus swept across the broken strings,

stirred the slumbering chords again. [Refrain]

Though sometimes He leads through waters deep,

trials fall across the way;

though sometimes the path seems rough and steep,

see His footprints all the way. [Refrain]

Feasting on the riches of His grace,

resting 'neath His sheltering wing,

always looking on His smiling face,

that is why I shout and sing. [Refrain]

Soon He's coming back to welcome me

far beyond the starry sky;

I shall wing my flight to worlds unknown,

I shall reign with Him on high. [Refrain]

Main image © Getty Images