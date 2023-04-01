We don't know who originally wrote the hymn 'Jesus on the mainline' but it has been recorded by many famous artists including Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin

'Jesus on the mainline' lyrics

Jesus on the mainline, tell Him what you want.

Jesus on the mainline, tell Him what you want.

Jesus on the mainline, tell Him what you want,

Just call Him up and tell Him what you want.

If you want your body healed, tell Him what you want.

If you want your body healed, tell Him what you want.

If you want your body healed, tell Him what you want,

Just call Him up and tell Him what you want.

If you want your soul revived, tell Him what you want.

If you want your soul revived, tell Him what you want.

If you want your soul revived, tell Him what you want,

Just call Him up and tell Him what you want.

Call Him up, call Him up, tell Him what you want.

Call Him up, call Him up, tell Him what you want.

Call Him up, call Him up, tell Him what you want,

Just call Him up and tell Him what you want.

Main image © Getty Images