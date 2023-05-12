Inspired primarily by the 14th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, where Jesus famously walks on water, James Rowe wrote the hymn 'Love Lifted Me' in 1912. It was set to music by composer Howard E. Smith.

Did you know country music singer Kenny Rogers recorded an adaptation of the hymn in 1975, which stayed in the Country Singles chart for 19 weeks? He also sung the hymn in the opening scenes of the film, Coward of the County.

'Love Lifted Me' lyrics

I was sinking deep in sin,

Far from the peaceful shore,

Very deeply stained within,

Sinking to rise no more;

But the Master of the sea

Heard my despairing cry,

From the waters lifted me–

Now safe am I.

Refrain:

Love lifted me,

Love lifted me,

When nothing else could help,

Love lifted me;

Love lifted me,

Love lifted me,

When nothing else could help,

Love lifted me.

2 All my heart to Him I give,

Ever to Him I'll cling,

In His blessed presence live,

Ever His praises sing.

Love so mighty and so true

Merits my soul's best songs;

Faithful, loving service, too,

To Him belongs. [Refrain]

Souls in danger, look above,

Jesus completely saves;

He will lift you by His love

Out of the angry waves.

He's the Master of the sea,

Billows His will obey;

He your Savior wants to be–

Be saved today. [Refrain]