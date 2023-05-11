'How Can I Keep from Singing' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'How Can I Keep from Singing'
We din't know who wrote the hymn 'How Can I Keep from Singing' (also known as 'My Life Flows On in Endless Song') but it is thought to have folk origins and date back to around the mid-19th century. Today it is a popular Quaker hymn.
My life flows on in endless song,
above earth’s lamentation.
I catch the sweet, though far-off hymn
that hails a new creation.
Refrain:
No storm can shake my inmost calm
while to that Rock I’m clinging.
Since Love is lord of heav’n and earth,
how can I keep from singing?
Through all the tumult and the strife,
I hear that music ringing.
It finds an echo in my soul.
How can I keep from singing? [Refrain]
What though my joys and comforts die,
I know my Savior liveth.
What though the darkness gather round?
Songs in the night he giveth. [Refrain]
The peace of Christ makes fresh my heart,
a fountain ever springing!
All things are mine since I am his!
How can I keep from singing? [Refrain]