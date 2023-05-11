We din't know who wrote the hymn 'How Can I Keep from Singing' (also known as 'My Life Flows On in Endless Song') but it is thought to have folk origins and date back to around the mid-19th century. Today it is a popular Quaker hymn.

'How Can I Keep from Singing' lyrics

My life flows on in endless song,

above earth’s lamentation.

I catch the sweet, though far-off hymn

that hails a new creation.

Refrain:

No storm can shake my inmost calm

while to that Rock I’m clinging.

Since Love is lord of heav’n and earth,

how can I keep from singing?

Through all the tumult and the strife,

I hear that music ringing.

It finds an echo in my soul.

How can I keep from singing? [Refrain]

What though my joys and comforts die,

I know my Savior liveth.

What though the darkness gather round?

Songs in the night he giveth. [Refrain]

The peace of Christ makes fresh my heart,

a fountain ever springing!

All things are mine since I am his!

How can I keep from singing? [Refrain]