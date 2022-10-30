'Here we come A wassailing' lyrics
It is unknown who wrote the carol 'Here We Come A-wassailing' but it is thought to date back to the mid-19th century if not befopre. There are a number of different variants of the song including 'Here We Come A-Christmasing' and 'Here We Come A-Caroling' as well as different lyrics, but below are the most common.
Wassailing means going door-to-door singing in exchange for food and drink and it is thought the tradition pre-dates christianity and formed a mid-winter tradition
Here we come a-wassailing
Among the leaves so green;
Here we come a-wand'ring
So fair to be seen.
Love and joy come to you,
And to you your wassail too;
And God bless you and send you a Happy New Year
And God send you a Happy New Year.
Our wassail cup is made
Of the rosemary tree,
And so is your beer
Of the best barley.
We are not daily beggars
That beg from door to door;
But we are neighbours' children,
Whom you have seen before.
Call up the butler of this house,
Put on his golden ring.
Let him bring us up a glass of beer,
And better we shall sing.
We have got a little purse
Of stretching leather skin;
We want a little of your money
To line it well within.
Bring us out a table
And spread it with a cloth;
Bring us out a mouldy cheese,
And some of your Christmas loaf.
God bless the master of this house
Likewise the mistress too,
And all the little children
That round the table go.
Good master and good mistress,
While you're sitting by the fire,
Pray think of us poor children
Who are wandering in the mire.
