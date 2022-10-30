It is unknown who wrote the carol 'Here We Come A-wassailing' but it is thought to date back to the mid-19th century if not befopre. There are a number of different variants of the song including 'Here We Come A-Christmasing' and 'Here We Come A-Caroling' as well as different lyrics, but below are the most common.

Wassailing means going door-to-door singing in exchange for food and drink and it is thought the tradition pre-dates christianity and formed a mid-winter tradition

'Here we come a wassailing' lyrics

Here we come a-wassailing

Among the leaves so green;

Here we come a-wand'ring

So fair to be seen.

Love and joy come to you,

And to you your wassail too;

And God bless you and send you a Happy New Year

And God send you a Happy New Year.

Our wassail cup is made

Of the rosemary tree,

And so is your beer

Of the best barley.

We are not daily beggars

That beg from door to door;

But we are neighbours' children,

Whom you have seen before.

Call up the butler of this house,

Put on his golden ring.

Let him bring us up a glass of beer,

And better we shall sing.

We have got a little purse

Of stretching leather skin;

We want a little of your money

To line it well within.

Bring us out a table

And spread it with a cloth;

Bring us out a mouldy cheese,

And some of your Christmas loaf.

God bless the master of this house

Likewise the mistress too,

And all the little children

That round the table go.

Good master and good mistress,

While you're sitting by the fire,

Pray think of us poor children

Who are wandering in the mire.

