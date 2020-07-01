What are the lyrics to Silent Night?

The famous Christmas carol Silent Night was composed and performed on Christmas Eve 1818 in Austria. It is believed to have first been translated into English by Miss Emily Elliott in 1858, and by 1914, Silent Night was so familiar that, when German soldiers sang it in the World War I trenches, their British counterparts were able to respond in kind with the English version. it’s nice to think that, maybe, for that one night, all was calm. Since then it has also been sung and recorded by some of the world’s most famous singers including Bing Crosby.

Here are the English lyrics of Silent Night;

Silent night, holy night!

All is calm, all is bright.

Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child.

Holy infant so tender and mild,

Sleep in heavenly peace,

Sleep in heavenly peace

Silent night, holy night!

Shepherds quake at the sight.

Glories stream from heaven afar

Heavenly hosts sing Alleluia,

Christ the Saviour is born!

Christ the Saviour is born

Silent night, holy night!

Son of God love’s pure light.

Radiant beams from Thy holy face

With dawn of redeeming grace,

Jesus Lord, at Thy birth

Jesus Lord, at Thy birth

Originally Father Joseph Mohr, wrote three more verses to the carol, but these were believed to be lost. However they were found in a vault by a retired teacher, Elisabeth Kruckenhauser, and are below

Silent night! Holy night!

Where on this day all power

of fatherly love poured forth

And like a brother lovingly embraced

Jesus the peoples of the world,

Jesus the peoples of the world.

Already long ago planned for us,

When the Lord frees from wrath

Since the beginning of ancient times

A salvation promised for the whole world.

A salvation promised for the whole world.

Silent night! Holy night!

To shepherds it was first made known

By the angel, Alleluia;

Sounding forth loudly far and near:

Jesus the Saviour is here!

Jesus the Saviour is here!