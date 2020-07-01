What are the lyrics to Silent Night?
Here are the English lyrics to the popular Christmas Carol, Silent Night
The famous Christmas carol Silent Night was composed and performed on Christmas Eve 1818 in Austria. It is believed to have first been translated into English by Miss Emily Elliott in 1858, and by 1914, Silent Night was so familiar that, when German soldiers sang it in the World War I trenches, their British counterparts were able to respond in kind with the English version. it’s nice to think that, maybe, for that one night, all was calm. Since then it has also been sung and recorded by some of the world’s most famous singers including Bing Crosby.
Here are the English lyrics of Silent Night;
Silent night, holy night!
All is calm, all is bright.
Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child.
Holy infant so tender and mild,
Sleep in heavenly peace,
Sleep in heavenly peace
Silent night, holy night!
Shepherds quake at the sight.
Glories stream from heaven afar
Heavenly hosts sing Alleluia,
Christ the Saviour is born!
Christ the Saviour is born
Silent night, holy night!
Son of God love’s pure light.
Radiant beams from Thy holy face
With dawn of redeeming grace,
Jesus Lord, at Thy birth
Jesus Lord, at Thy birth
Originally Father Joseph Mohr, wrote three more verses to the carol, but these were believed to be lost. However they were found in a vault by a retired teacher, Elisabeth Kruckenhauser, and are below
Where on this day all power
of fatherly love poured forth
And like a brother lovingly embraced
Jesus the peoples of the world,
Jesus the peoples of the world.
When the Lord frees from wrath
Since the beginning of ancient times
A salvation promised for the whole world.
A salvation promised for the whole world.
Silent night! Holy night!
To shepherds it was first made known
By the angel, Alleluia;
Sounding forth loudly far and near:
Jesus the Saviour is here!
Jesus the Saviour is here!