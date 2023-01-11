'I know it was the blood' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the African-American spiritual 'I know it was the blood'
It is unknown who wrote the African American spiritual 'I know it was the blood', a popular Easter hymn
It has been recorded by many stars including Mahalia Jackson, The Pilgrim Jubilee Singers and Donnie McClurkin
I know it was the blood,
I know it was the blood,
I know it was the blood for me.
Chorus:
One day when I was lost
He died upon the cross.
I know it was the blood for me.
They whipped Him all night long,
They whipped Him all night long,
They whipped Him all night long for me. [Chorus]
They pierced Him in His side,
They pierced Him in His side,
They pierced Him in His side for me. [Chorus]
He never said a mumblin' word,
He never said a mumblin' word,
He never said a mumblin' word for me. [Chorus]
He hung His head and died,
He hung His head and died,
He hung His head and died for me. [Chorus]
He's coming back again,
He's coming back again,
He's coming back again for me. [Chorus]