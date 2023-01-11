It is unknown who wrote the African American spiritual 'I know it was the blood', a popular Easter hymn

It has been recorded by many stars including Mahalia Jackson, The Pilgrim Jubilee Singers and Donnie McClurkin

'I know it was the blood' lyrics

I know it was the blood,

I know it was the blood,

I know it was the blood for me.

Chorus:

One day when I was lost

He died upon the cross.

I know it was the blood for me.

They whipped Him all night long,

They whipped Him all night long,

They whipped Him all night long for me. [Chorus]

They pierced Him in His side,

They pierced Him in His side,

They pierced Him in His side for me. [Chorus]

He never said a mumblin' word,

He never said a mumblin' word,

He never said a mumblin' word for me. [Chorus]

He hung His head and died,

He hung His head and died,

He hung His head and died for me. [Chorus]

He's coming back again,

He's coming back again,

He's coming back again for me. [Chorus]