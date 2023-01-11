'I come to the garden alone' is Charles Austin Miles's most famous hymn. He wrote the hymn in 1913, apparently in a cold and damp, windowless basement with no garden in sight.

'I come to the garden alone' would go onto be published in 210 hymnals and recorded by many stars, including Doris Day, Mahalia Jackson and Elvis Presley.

'I come to the garden alone' lyrics

I come to the garden alone,

While the dew is still on the roses;

And the voice I hear, falling on my ear,

The Son of God discloses.

Chorus

And He walks with me, and He talks with me,

And He tells me I am His own,

And the joy we share as we tarry there,

None other has ever known.

He speaks, and the sound of His voice

Is so sweet the birds hush their singing;

And the melody that He gave to me

Within my heart is ringing. [Chorus]

I'd stay in the garden with Him

Tho' the night around me be falling;

But He bids me go; thro' the voice of woe,

His voice to me is calling. [Chorus]