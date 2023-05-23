Written by American hymn writer D. W. Whittle in 1883, the popular hymn 'I know whom I have believed' is published in 256 hymnals. It is sung to the tune El Nathan composed by James McGranahan

During his lifetime Whittle wrote around 200 hymns including 'There shall be showers of blessing'

'I know whom I have believed' lyrics

I know not why God’s wondrous grace

to me is daily shown,

nor why, with mercy, Christ in love

redeemed me for his own.

Refrain:

But “I know whom I have believed,

and am persuaded that he is able

to keep that which I’ve committed

unto him against that day.”

I know not how this saving faith

to me he did impart,

nor how believing in his word

wrought peace within my heart. [Refrain]

I know not how the Spirit moves,

convincing us of sin,

revealing Jesus through the Word,

creating faith in him. [Refrain]

I know not when my Lord may come,

at night or noon-day fair,

nor if I’ll walk the vale with him,

or meet him in the air. [Refrain]