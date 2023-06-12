Although this hymn title sounds similar to Fanny Crosby's famous hymn 'Tell me the story of Jesus' it is a completely different hymn, written by William H. Parker in 1885. Was he perhaps inspired by Crosby's? We will never know...

Parker wrote 'Tell Me the Stories of Jesus' for his his Sun­day school stu­dents at the Chel­sea Street Bap­tist Church, Not­ting­ham and it has remained a popular children's hymn ever since and is published in 150 hymnals

'Tell Me the Stories of Jesus' lyrics

Tell me the stories of Jesus
I love to hear;
Things I would ask him to tell me
If He were here:
Scenes by the wayside,
Tales of the sea,
Stories of Jesus,
Tell them to me.

First let me hear how the children
Stood round his knee,
And I shall fancy his blessing
Resting on me;
Words full of kindness,
Deeds full of grace,
All in the love-light
Of Jesus' face.

Into the city I'd follow
The children's band,
Waving a branch of the palm tree
High in my hand;
One of his heralds,
Yes, I would sing
Loudest hosannas,
"Jesus is King!"

