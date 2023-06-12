Although this hymn title sounds similar to Fanny Crosby's famous hymn 'Tell me the story of Jesus' it is a completely different hymn, written by William H. Parker in 1885. Was he perhaps inspired by Crosby's? We will never know...

Advertisement

Parker wrote 'Tell Me the Stories of Jesus' for his his Sun­day school stu­dents at the Chel­sea Street Bap­tist Church, Not­ting­ham and it has remained a popular children's hymn ever since and is published in 150 hymnals

'Tell Me the Stories of Jesus' lyrics

Tell me the stories of Jesus

I love to hear;

Things I would ask him to tell me

If He were here:

Scenes by the wayside,

Tales of the sea,

Stories of Jesus,

Tell them to me.

First let me hear how the children

Stood round his knee,

And I shall fancy his blessing

Resting on me;

Words full of kindness,

Deeds full of grace,

All in the love-light

Of Jesus' face.

Advertisement

Into the city I'd follow

The children's band,

Waving a branch of the palm tree

High in my hand;

One of his heralds,

Yes, I would sing

Loudest hosannas,

"Jesus is King!"