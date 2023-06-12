Taken from Psalm 51:10-12 'Create in Me a Clean Heart' is a popular hymn that is published in 29 hymnals. It has been recorded by many artists including James Block and Keith Green

'Create in Me a Clean Heart' lyrics

1. Create in me a clean heart, O God;
And renew a right spirit within me.
Create in me a clean heart, O God;
And renew a right spirit within me.

Chorus
Cast me not away from Thy presence, O Lord
And take not Thy Holy Spirit from me.
Restore unto me the joy of Thy salvation;
And renew a right spirit within me.

2. Create in me a clean heart, O God;
And renew a right spirit within me.
Create in me a clean heart, O God;
And renew a right spirit within me.

Chorus

