'Create in me a clean heart' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'Create in me a clean heart'
Published: June 12, 2023 at 10:20 am
Taken from Psalm 51:10-12 'Create in Me a Clean Heart' is a popular hymn that is published in 29 hymnals. It has been recorded by many artists including James Block and Keith Green
1. Create in me a clean heart, O God;
And renew a right spirit within me.
Create in me a clean heart, O God;
And renew a right spirit within me.
Chorus
Cast me not away from Thy presence, O Lord
And take not Thy Holy Spirit from me.
Restore unto me the joy of Thy salvation;
And renew a right spirit within me.
2. Create in me a clean heart, O God;
And renew a right spirit within me.
Create in me a clean heart, O God;
And renew a right spirit within me.
Chorus
