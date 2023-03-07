Katherine Hankey wrote her famous hymn 'I Love to Tell the Story' in 1866 during a serious spell of sickness while on a mission in Africa.

It was set to music by William G. Fischer who also added the refrain

'I love to tell the story' lyrics

I love to tell the story

of unseen things above,

of Jesus and his glory,

of Jesus and his love.

I love to tell the story

because I know it's true;

it satisfies my longings

as nothing else can do.

Refrain:

I love to tell the story;

'twill be my theme in glory

to tell the old, old story

of Jesus and his love.

I love to tell the story,

for those who know it best

seem hungering and thirsting

to hear it like the rest.

And when in scenes of glory

I sing the new, new song,

'twill be the old, old story

that I have loved so long.

An angel brought glad tidings:

"Send all your fears away,

for Christ, your Lord and Savior,

is born for you this day."

Then many other angels

sang praise for Jesus' birth:

"To God on high be glory,

and peace to all the earth." [Refrain]

Christ Jesus, pure and holy,

without a spot or stain,

by wicked hands was taken,

was crucified and slain!

And now the word is finished,

the sinner's debt is paid,

because on Christ the Righteous

the sin of all was laid. [Refrain]

O wonderful redemption!

The price for sin is paid,

salvation is accomplished,

my heart is unafraid,

for God has raised Christ Jesus

to show the work was done;

his glorious resurrection

declared the vict'ry won! [Refrain]

The Savior of all people

has brought his peace to you;

now go and tell the story,

for others need it too.

To ev'ry land and nation

ring out the gospel call;

proclaim that Christ is risen

and grants his peace to all. [Refrain]

Main image © Getty Images