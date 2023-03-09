Daniel C. Roberts wrote the hymn 'God of Our Fathers' in 1876 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, while organist George W. Warren wrote the melody.

Today it is a popular hymn and song for Independence Day

'God of our fathers' lyrics

God of the ages, whose almighty hand

leads forth in beauty all the starry band

of shining worlds in splendor through the skies,

our grateful songs before thy throne arise.

Thy love divine hath led us in the past;

in this free land with thee our lot is cast;

be thou our ruler, guardian, guide, and stay,

thy Word our law, thy paths our chosen way.

From war's alarms, from deadly pestilence,

be thy strong arm our ever sure defense;

thy true religion in our hearts increase;

thy bounteous goodness nourish us in peace.

Refresh thy people on their toilsome way;

lead us from night to never-ending day;

fill all our lives with love and grace divine,

and glory, laud, and praise be ever thine.