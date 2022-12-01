Presbyterian minister, E. A. Hoffman wrote the hymn 'I must tell Jesus' in 1894.

During the course of his life, Hoffman composed over 2,000 hymns during his lifetime, including 'Leaning on the everlasting arms'.

'I must tell Jesus' lyrics

I must tell Jesus all of my trials;

I cannot bear these burdens alone;

In my distress He kindly will help me;

He ever loves and cares for His own.

Chorus:

I must tell Jesus!

I must tell Jesus!

I cannot bear my burdens alone;

I must tell Jesus!

I must tell Jesus!

Jesus can help me, Jesus alone.

I must tell Jesus all of my troubles;

He is a kind, compassionate friend;

If I but ask Him, He will deliver,

Make of my troubles quickly an end. [Chorus]

Tempted and tried, I need a great Savior,

One who can help my burdens to bear;

I must tell Jesus, I must tell Jesus;

He all my cares and sorrows will share. [Chorus]

O how the world to evil allures me!

O how my heart is tempted to sin!

I must tell Jesus, and He will help me

Over the world the vict'ry to win. [Chorus]