Minister Elisha Hoffman wrote the hymn 'Leaning on the everlasting arms' in 1887 when he was around 48 years old. He was inspired by the phrase 'The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms' in n the Book of Deuteronomy 33:27,

The hymn also featured at the end of the film True Grit

'Leaning on the everlasting arms' lyrics

What a fellowship, what a joy divine,

leaning on the everlasting arms;

what a blessedness, what a peace is mine,

leaning on the everlasting arms.

Refrain:

Leaning, leaning,

safe and secure from all alarms;

leaning, leaning,

leaning on the everlasting arms.

O how sweet to walk in this pilgrim way,

leaning on the everlasting arms;

O how bright the path grows from day to day,

leaning on the everlasting arms. [Refrain]

What have I to dread, what have I to fear,

leaning on the everlasting arms?

I have blessed peace with my Lord so near,

leaning on the everlasting arms. [Refrain]

