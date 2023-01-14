It is unknown who wrote the popular hymn 'I want Jesus to walk with me' but it has been performed by many stars including Marian Anderson and Fisk Jubilee Singers.

'I want Jesus to walk with me' lyrics

I want Jesus to walk with me.

I want Jesus to walk with me.

All along my pilgrim journey,

Lord, I want Jesus to walk with me.

In my trials, Lord, walk with me.

In my trials, Lord, walk with me.

When my heart is almost breaking,

Lord, I want Jesus to walk with me.

When I’m in trouble, Lord, walk with me.

When I’m in trouble, Lord, walk with me.

When my head is bowed in sorrow,

Lord, I want Jesus to walk with me