'I want Jesus to walk with me' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the African-American spiritual 'I want Jesus to walk with me'
Published: January 14, 2023 at 10:29 am
It is unknown who wrote the popular hymn 'I want Jesus to walk with me' but it has been performed by many stars including Marian Anderson and Fisk Jubilee Singers.
Advertisement
'I want Jesus to walk with me' lyrics
I want Jesus to walk with me.
I want Jesus to walk with me.
All along my pilgrim journey,
Lord, I want Jesus to walk with me.
In my trials, Lord, walk with me.
In my trials, Lord, walk with me.
When my heart is almost breaking,
Lord, I want Jesus to walk with me.
Advertisement
When I’m in trouble, Lord, walk with me.
When I’m in trouble, Lord, walk with me.
When my head is bowed in sorrow,
Lord, I want Jesus to walk with me
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement