Henry Lake Gilmour wrote the hymn 'The Haven of Rest' in 1885, the same year he found the Methodist church in Wenonah.

Gilmour emigrated to America and had a few careers before the church, including painter, soldier in the American Civil War, and dentistry.

He also wrote the hymn 'Jesus stood on the shore'.

'The Haven of Rest' lyrics

My soul in sad exile was out on life's sea,

So burdened with sin, and distressed,

Till I heard a sweet voice saying, "Make Me your choice,"

And I entered the haven of rest.

Chorus:

I've anchored my soul in the haven of rest,

I'll sail the wide seas no more;

The tempest may sweep o'er the wild stormy deep,

In Jesus I'm safe evermore.

I yielded myself to His tender embrace,

And faith taking hold of the word,

My fetters fell off, and I anchored my soul:

The haven of rest is my Lord. [Chorus]

The song of my soul, since the Lord made me whole,

Has been the old story so blessed,

Of Jesus who'll save whosoever will have

A home in the haven of rest. [Chorus]

How precious the thought that we all may recline,

Like John, the beloved and blessed,

On Jesus' strong arm, where no tempest can harm,

Secure in the haven of rest. [Chorus]

Oh, come to the Savior, He patiently waits

To save by His power divine;

Come, anchor your soul in the haven of rest,

And say, "My Beloved is mine." [Chorus]